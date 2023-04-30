Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-$1.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.22-$7.42 EPS.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE SUI traded up $3.43 on Friday, hitting $138.93. The stock had a trading volume of 668,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,354. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.54. Sun Communities has a one year low of $117.63 and a one year high of $182.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sun Communities to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after purchasing an additional 591,348 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $315,323,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,973,000 after acquiring an additional 805,125 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 7.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,804,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,257,000 after acquiring an additional 129,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,208,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,836,000 after acquiring an additional 528,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.