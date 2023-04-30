Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.22-$7.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.31. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.90-$1.98 EPS.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

SUI stock traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.93. The stock had a trading volume of 668,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $182.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.03%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Sun Communities to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $164.50.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,919. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after buying an additional 591,348 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $315,323,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 72.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,973,000 after buying an additional 805,125 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 7.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,804,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,257,000 after buying an additional 129,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,208,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,836,000 after buying an additional 528,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Featured Stories

