Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-$1.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.22-$7.42 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.93. 668,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,354. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $182.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.54.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 215.03%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Sun Communities to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $164.50.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,804,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,257,000 after acquiring an additional 129,321 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,430,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,583,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

