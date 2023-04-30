Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sun Country Airlines Trading Up 6.1 %

SNCY stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNCY. Barclays boosted their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

In related news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 5,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $103,687,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,494,940.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $39,545.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at $295,633.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,104,929 shares of company stock worth $120,609,337. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 12,210.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

