Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,462 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 134,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 61,396 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 20,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

SLF stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $51.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.72.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 13.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.541 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 52.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

Further Reading

