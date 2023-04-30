Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,597 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 48,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

NYSE SU opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.57. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.391 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

Featured Stories

