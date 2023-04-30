SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Down 1.2 %

SPCB stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95.

Get SuperCom alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuperCom

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.18% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. It operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, Internet of Things (IoT), and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.