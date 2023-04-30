SushiSwap 1-Day Volume Reaches $17.30 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for $1.05 or 0.00003531 BTC on major exchanges. SushiSwap has a market cap of $241.25 million and approximately $17.30 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap’s launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 248,579,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,104,111 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

