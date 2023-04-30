Susquehanna Cuts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $173.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

UPS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $179.81 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

