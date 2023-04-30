Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys Shares of 40,961 GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GeoVax Labs by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 26,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GeoVax Labs by 659.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 146,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Dawson James assumed coverage on GeoVax Labs in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

GeoVax Labs Stock Performance

GOVX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 339,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,394. GeoVax Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.24) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GeoVax Labs, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using novel proprietary platforms. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever, the Zika virus and malaria, and human immunodeficiency virus, as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

