Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases New Position in Cryptyde, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Cryptyde, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 140,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cryptyde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Cryptyde Trading Down 6.8 %

Cryptyde stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.91. 154,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,425,317. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56. Cryptyde, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $18.15.

Cryptyde Profile

Cryptyde, Inc provides bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. It also manufactures and sells container boards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in North America. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Safety Harbor, Florida.

