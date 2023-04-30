Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes $29,000 Position in AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Separately, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of AgeX Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AgeX Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of AgeX Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 72,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,980. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.50. AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $0.92.
AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile
AgeX Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes AGEX-VASC1, AGEX-BAT1, and AGEX-iTR1547. The company was founded by Michael D. West in 2017 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.
