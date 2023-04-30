Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes Position in Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huize by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares during the period. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Huize stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,299. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $64.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.48. Huize Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.52.

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

