SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report released on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $5.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.58. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $630.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $23.67 per share.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.25 earnings per share.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 2.2 %

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.91.

NYSE:TMO opened at $554.90 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $611.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $560.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $551.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Stories

