SVB Securities Boosts AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Price Target to $19.00

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by SVB Securities from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ALVR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AlloVir from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AlloVir from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96. AlloVir has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $10.29.

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AlloVir will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 8,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $31,193.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 921,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,518.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,973 shares of company stock worth $37,000. Company insiders own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AlloVir by 42.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,911,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,969,000 after purchasing an additional 863,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 962,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 352,919 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 468.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 248,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,667,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,047,000 after acquiring an additional 188,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 157,300 shares during the last quarter.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

