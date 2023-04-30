Sweat Economy Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $48.77 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $48.77 million and approximately $971,276.24 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,468,971,841 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,797,310,970 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

