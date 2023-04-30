Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Short Interest Down 20.9% in April

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 715,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the March 31st total of 903,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Sylvamo Trading Up 0.9 %

Sylvamo stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.82. The stock had a trading volume of 240,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,072. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Sylvamo has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $57.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.61 and a 200 day moving average of $47.87.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.15). Sylvamo had a return on equity of 98.94% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sylvamo will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.45%.

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Cleves bought 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.37 per share, with a total value of $250,641.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,269.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Thomas A. Cleves purchased 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.37 per share, with a total value of $250,641.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 52,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,269.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin W. Ferguson sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $119,507.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,309.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sylvamo by 202.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 58,413 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sylvamo by 18.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Sylvamo by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Sylvamo by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

