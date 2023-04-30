Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 58.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $76.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.74.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.76%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Articles

