Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Talos Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.80.

Talos Energy Price Performance

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.21. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.00 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 23.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Talos Energy will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Bcc Enven Investments (S), L.P sold 363,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $5,275,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,145,377 shares in the company, valued at $219,607,966.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,895,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 33.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,836,000 after buying an additional 1,172,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 20.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,802 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 244.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,240,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,660,000 after acquiring an additional 881,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $11,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Featured Articles

