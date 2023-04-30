Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.82-1.90 for the period. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.82-$1.90 EPS.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Up 6.9 %

SKT stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.61. 3,102,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,840. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.56.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 124.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Compass Point downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,577,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,777,000 after acquiring an additional 44,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,308,000 after acquiring an additional 28,011 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,707,000 after acquiring an additional 55,260 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,771,000 after purchasing an additional 60,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,860,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,456,000 after acquiring an additional 293,071 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Stories

