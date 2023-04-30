Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Purchased by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $10,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth about $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Targa Resources by 46.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.45.

TRGP traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.53. 1,091,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,125. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $55.56 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.99 and a 200 day moving average of $72.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.41%.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

