Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

NYSE TMHC opened at $43.09 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.78.

Insider Activity

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 264,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $10,973,058.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,664.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 2,719 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $104,627.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 264,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $10,973,058.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,664.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 549,197 shares of company stock worth $21,611,351. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,728,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,900,000 after acquiring an additional 205,368 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,226,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,920,000 after purchasing an additional 70,229 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,464,000 after purchasing an additional 285,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,260,000 after buying an additional 515,741 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

