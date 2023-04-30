TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,242,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,523 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.22% of Fastenal worth $58,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Fastenal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.2% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

Fastenal Price Performance

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.66. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $57.51.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.79%.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.