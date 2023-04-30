TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,679,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,133 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $56,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 29.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 10.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 107.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $124,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,870 shares of company stock valued at $9,409,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 3.5 %

MGM opened at $44.92 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $46.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.13.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 11.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.95.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.