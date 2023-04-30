TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,251 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.22% of American Water Works worth $61,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $148.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $162.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.72. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

See Also

