TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,020,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,246,412 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 1.90% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $84,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth $81,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 247,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 315,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 312,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth about $348,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Desjardins cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

AQN opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.1085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -134.38%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

