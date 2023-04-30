TD Asset Management Inc Has $67.17 Million Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,133 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,949 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.41% of Cooper Companies worth $67,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,767 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 12,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.80.

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,451,962 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO stock opened at $381.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.29. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $388.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

