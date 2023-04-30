TD Asset Management Inc Has $71.51 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,365 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $71,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $108.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.30 and its 200-day moving average is $103.19. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $119.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ICE. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.55.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Articles

