TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 83,453 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,019,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,453 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.30% of Kellogg worth $72,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,443.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 628,437 shares of company stock valued at $41,995,511 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on K. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $69.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.59%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

