TD Asset Management Inc Sells 41,845 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 843,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,845 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.29% of CMS Energy worth $53,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,418,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after buying an additional 1,613,255 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $90,604,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in CMS Energy by 111.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,465,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,379,000 after acquiring an additional 772,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,301,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,418,000 after acquiring an additional 696,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,734.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,314 shares of company stock valued at $447,136. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $62.26 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $71.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.75 and a 200-day moving average of $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 83.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.