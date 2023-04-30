TD Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 665,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 128,302 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $54,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74. The firm has a market cap of $255.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.58.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

