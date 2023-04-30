Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.55–$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $635.00 million-$660.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $642.80 million. Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.70–$1.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. SVB Securities raised Teladoc Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:TDOC traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,524,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,745. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.84. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $44.66.

Insider Activity

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 285.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $637.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $30,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,525.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,525.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $98,320.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,351.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,135 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Teladoc Health by 21.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

