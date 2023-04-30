Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.28.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. 86 Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 35.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

NYSE:TME opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.81.

(Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.