TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,650,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the March 31st total of 6,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WULF opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91. TeraWulf has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

In related news, CEO Paul B. Prager acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 5,028.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,248,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 32,582 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,120,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 585,648 shares during the period. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 2,446.2% in the 3rd quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 763,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 733,824 shares during the period.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf, Inc owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded by Paul Prager and Nazar Khan on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

Further Reading

