Ternium (NYSE:TX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TX. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Ternium from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Ternium in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Ternium from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Ternium from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ternium currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.43.

Ternium Stock Performance

NYSE:TX opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. Ternium has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.78.

Ternium Dividend Announcement

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ternium will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Ternium’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ternium

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Ternium by 793.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ternium during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ternium during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ternium during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the production of flat steel. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products. The Mining segment involves in the sales of mining products, mainly iron ore and pellets. The company was founded in September 1961 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

