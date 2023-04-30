Ternium (NYSE:TX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TX. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Ternium from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ternium from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America raised Ternium from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. HSBC upped their price target on Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ternium in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Get Ternium alerts:

Ternium Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. Ternium has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.78.

Ternium Announces Dividend

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.93. Ternium had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ternium

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Ternium by 793.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ternium during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ternium during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ternium during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium

(Get Rating)

Ternium SA engages in the production of flat steel. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products. The Mining segment involves in the sales of mining products, mainly iron ore and pellets. The company was founded in September 1961 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.