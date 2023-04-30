Terra Classic (LUNC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $653.04 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $653.04 million and approximately $30.85 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006791 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004326 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003721 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001477 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,855,598,228,171 coins and its circulating supply is 5,895,278,801,147 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

