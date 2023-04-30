Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Tetragon Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of LON TFG opened at GBX 10.35 ($0.13) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £8.86 million, a PE ratio of -29.57 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 0.55. Tetragon Financial Group has a one year low of GBX 8.49 ($0.11) and a one year high of GBX 10.60 ($0.13).
Tetragon Financial Group Company Profile
