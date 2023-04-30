Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON TFG opened at GBX 10.35 ($0.13) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £8.86 million, a PE ratio of -29.57 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 0.55. Tetragon Financial Group has a one year low of GBX 8.49 ($0.11) and a one year high of GBX 10.60 ($0.13).

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

