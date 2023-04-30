Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given New $173.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TXN. Mizuho lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.57.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $167.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.49. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The firm has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.