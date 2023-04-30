The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,383 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 32.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 40.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Stock Up 1.2 %

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $253.29 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.11 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.89.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

