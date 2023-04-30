The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE KO opened at $64.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $66.38. The firm has a market cap of $277.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

