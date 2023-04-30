The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.64-$4.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.68 billion-$3.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.59 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.09. 494,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,288. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $102.26.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.31 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENSG. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.60.

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 9,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $940,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,188,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 33,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $3,350,210.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,877 shares in the company, valued at $25,261,015.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 9,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $940,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at $22,188,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,322 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,900 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 54,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

