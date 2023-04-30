The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on June 9th

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
Gorman-Rupp has increased its dividend by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Gorman-Rupp has a payout ratio of 45.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance
GRC opened at $24.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average of $26.30. Gorman-Rupp has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gorman-Rupp
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Gorman-Rupp
The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.
