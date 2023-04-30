The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on June 9th

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Gorman-Rupp has increased its dividend by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Gorman-Rupp has a payout ratio of 45.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance

GRC opened at $24.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average of $26.30. Gorman-Rupp has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gorman-Rupp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gorman-Rupp

(Get Rating)

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.