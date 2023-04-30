The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Holdings Raised by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 130.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,532.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,178. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Featured Stories

