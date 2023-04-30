The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,281 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $300.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm has a market cap of $304.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

