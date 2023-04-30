The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,076,162 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 90,725 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.5% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $339,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 6,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $12,233,000. Sonen Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HD opened at $300.54 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $304.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.53.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

