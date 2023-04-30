The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 65,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after buying an additional 26,767 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.38. 5,754,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,878,419. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.01 and its 200-day moving average is $144.06. The stock has a market cap of $368.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $162.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,859 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,511. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

