The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the March 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RGF. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Real Good Food from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Insider Transactions at Real Good Food

In other news, major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,521.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $26,965.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 801,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,966. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,521.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $351,622. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Real Good Food Stock Up 4.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 15,122 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 16.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RGF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,069. Real Good Food has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98. The stock has a market cap of $101.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70.

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.23. Real Good Food had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $35.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Real Good Food will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

See Also

