The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The Sage Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.18. 4,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,204. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $41.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGPYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 725 ($9.05) to GBX 780 ($9.74) in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BNP Paribas lowered The Sage Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $782.29.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

