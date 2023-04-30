The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Boosted by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,825 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 36,295 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 425,232 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,848,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 284,709 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $22,663,000 after purchasing an additional 27,724 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,448,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

